Saudi scholar enlightens DIHQA audience about real happiness

The crowd was passionate to attend the lecture that saw the presence of Ibrahim Mohamed Bu Melha, Adviser to the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Head of DIHQA Organising Committee, members of the organising committee, senior officials, and dignitaries.

Also present were the sponsors of the second night of the competition the Dubai Police, the Dubai Airport Free Zone and the Dubai Financial Market.

"Real faith should always be associated with a pure heart and righteous deeds. A true Muslim should be a source of happiness for all around him, including family, relatives, children, neighbours and everybody.

"One should always be tolerant and not easily angered. Enjoy God’s gifts and blessings and help others enjoy them, particularly parents, family and relatives," he advised.