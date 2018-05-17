MBRSG launches 2nd edition of its public administration forum

The forum seeks to explore ways to develop a positive organisational culture as a means to develop government institutions and identify best practices. The final objective is to enhance performance, competitiveness and sustainability while spreading happiness in the workplace.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, stressed the importance of establishing and promoting an organisational culture that aligns with the requirements of the future amid the global variables brought about by the increased reliance on advanced technologies, and as new generations enter the workforce.

"While the changes transforming the world around us have accelerated at a rapid pace, organisational culture theories and practices have not developed fast enough to keep up. The challenges that lie ahead in the coming decade will revolutionise the notion of work as we know it, and we must, therefore, be prepared for them.

"Building an effective and positive organisational culture requires several factors, including encouraging active and open communication, risk-taking, encouraging creativity and innovation, and establishing a work environment that enhances the happiness and wellbeing of employees and promotes an understanding among them that their contributions make a positive difference not only to their organisations but also to their communities," Al Roumi said.

The MBRSG’s Executive President, Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri, said, "Guided by the forward-thinking vision of its wise leadership, the UAE has succeeded in embracing happiness and positivity as a culture, a way of life, and a work ethic, setting an example to be emulated around the world. The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government has organised today’s forum to offer an interactive platform that facilitates cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise between experts in the field. This, in turn, helps elevate corporate performance by embracing international best practices conducive to success and excellence."

In a session titled "Building Organisational Values and a Work Ethics Ecosystem," Dr. Al Marri explained that values and ethics are the solid foundation upon which organisational cultures are built, which, in turn, drives excellence and improves job performance. He lauded the examples set by the UAE’s wise leadership in humility, respect and commitment to reflecting a positive image of government institutions and the work they do. The UAE’s leaders sought to lay solid foundations to achieve these objectives, namely, gender equality and federal policies that regulate professional behaviour, inspired by the UAE’s Arab and Islamic heritage and traditions.

Also present at the forum were Professor Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG; Alyaa Al Mulla, Director of the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity; Hamda Al Rustamani, Senior Researcher for Legal Consultations at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; Mohammed Shael Al Saadi, CEO of Strategic Affairs at the Department of Economic Development, DED, along with a number of government officials and MBRSG staff.

In a lecture titled "Work Relations and Establishing a Happy Work Environment," Prof. Awamleh shed light on the importance of individual behaviour, outlining the main individual actions that can affect the quality and happiness of the work environment, and concluded with a set of recommendations for positive professional relations.

Alyaa Al Mulla, meanwhile, presented a lecture entitled "Happiness and Wellbeing in the Government Workplace," where she pointed out that adhering to certain motivational practices that establish happiness as an organisational culture leads to a 12 percent increase in productivity. She outlined the main tasks within the programme’s scope of work, as well as the main requirements for creating exemplary work environments, and improving employees’ quality of life for and productivity.

Hamda Al Rustamani spoke about the "Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct for Civil Service," outlining the main individual traits and values that guarantee improved performance for the employee and the entity they work for, which allows the latter to carve out an advanced niche for itself within the federal government ecosystem. Al Rustamani shed light on the measures undertaken by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources to promote the document and its widespread implementation, touching upon the concept of professional behaviour and work ethics.

In his session at the forum, Mohammed Shael Al Saadi, spoke about building a culture of innovation and working to forecast the future as a means to build an effective organisational culture and establish positive working environments. He stressed the importance of keeping up with technological advancements and employing them in different fields of work. Al Saadi called for refining skills and knowledge among staff members to enable them to adequately respond to these rapid changes. “These technologies will lead to the emergence of new markets to cater to the needs of individuals and countries in the future,” he concluded.

The forum concluded with a discussion session led by renowned media figure from Kuwait, Dr. Rashed Alhelfi, where speakers answered the audience’s queries, exchanged points of view regarding pertinent topics revolving around organisational culture, improving performance, inspiring loyalty, and maintaining leadership and excellence.