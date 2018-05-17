Qasr Al Muwaiji celebrates Holy Month of Ramadan

32 visitors participated in the workshop, where they learnt how to design and decorate Ramadan lanterns and other Ramadan decorations. The aim of this workshop was to spread the importance of bringing people together during this Holy Month, and to shed light on the significance of the family’s role in society.

The Family Day Workshops are aimed at raising awareness and promoting Emirati heritage, through engaging all age groups to explore the history and culture of the United Arab Emirates.

Qasr Al Muwaiji is one of the most significant cultural destinations in Al Ain Region, as it is considered one of the oldest historic monuments in the UAE.

Since its establishment at the beginning of the 20th Century by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed the First, the palace was used as a court or a council of government, and witnessed the birth of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It houses the President of the Nation exhibition, which recounts the history of the building, its many prominent residents, and the wider history and archaeology of Al Ain city.