Sharjah Book Authority strengthens bilateral ties with Italy

Through engaging in dialogue with Italian and international authors and illustrators, publishing professionals and representatives of cultural institutions, SBA explored ways in which it can open new pathways for cultural exchange and cooperation with the rest of the world.

The SBA delegation, headed by its Chairman, Ahmed Al Ameri, had a meeting with Mario Montalcini, Deputy Director of the Turin Book Fair at the SBA’s pavilion, where they discussed cultural and literary collaborations with a specific focus on Sharjah and Turin book fairs.

The delegation introduced 35 Italian and international publishers to Sharjah Publishing City, the first publishing and printing free zone in the Arab World, which upon undergoing the first phase of developments is equipped with 550 office spaces, state-of-the-art technology, in-house printing facilities, editorial services, and more that can be availed by both governments and private businesses.

During his visit to SBA’s pavilion, Abdullah Hassan Al Shamsi, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Milan commended Sharjah’s efforts in establishing itself as a regional pioneer of culture and knowledge globally, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Consul General highlighted the vital role of SBA in bolstering these efforts by increasing the prominence of the UAE’s and Sharjah’s cultural project through their participation on important regional and international literary platforms like book fairs.

Ahmed Al Ameri said: “Our participation at one of Europe’s most significant cultural events is a reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, who has made steadfast efforts to open up Sharjah to the world’s cultural experiences and encouraged us to transfer the emirate’s cultural message globally by strengthening cooperation in the fields of knowledge, science and literature, based on his belief that intercultural understanding and appreciation of diversity are pillars of global peace and prosperity.”

He added: “On this visit, we have had the opportunity to take a close look at the processes and mechanisms of action followed by major cultural and literary institutions in Italy. In exchange, we have introduced our Italian and European counterparts to some of the most advanced and lucrative opportunities in publishing in the Middle East and GCC regions, which are offered in our emirate of Sharjah.”

SBA also organised a discussion session on travel literature with a focus on the life and explorations of the famous Arab explorer, Ibn Battuta. The two speakers at the session, Italian professor Claudia Tresso, and Dr. Hamad bin Sarai, a professor of old history at the United Arab Emirates University.

Tresso said that the ancient voyager through his travels depicts the true essence of Islam, a religion that is open to other cultures and faiths. They also stressed that the UAE represents a unique model of the same openness, considered globally as a beacon of tolerance and multiculturalism always keen on promoting dialogue between cultures.

Bin Sarai described Ibn Battuta's visit to the Gulf region and the UAE in particular during his Hajj journey. He reviewed the timeline of the traveler’s trips that included areas in the Emirate of Sharjah such as Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn. He also spoke about dialects, traditions, architectural style and palm plantations in these areas.

The Turin Book Fair, launched in 1988, is Italy's largest trade fair for books and a milestone event on Europe’s annual cultural calendar. Each year, the five-day fair attracts scores of the best writers and authors from around the world, as well as major European and international publishing houses, to showcase their works and cultural experiences.

Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) was launched in December 2014. Its mandate includes enhancing investment in creative industries, building a global platform for culture and knowledge exchange, highlighting the importance of books in today's multimedia world, especially in light of the rapid technical developments. The authority aims to attract relevant bodies and figures operating in the cultural sector in general and to support book publishing, printing, translation and documentation in particular.