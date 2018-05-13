Sharjah invited to be guest of Honour at Turin Book Fair 2019

The invitation follows Sharjah’s presence as Guest of Honour at Paris Book Fair 2018, as well as its Guest of Honour status for the forthcoming Sao Paulo Book Fair 2018 in Brazil, New Delhi Book Fair 2019 and Bologna Children’s Book fair in 2020.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) received the invitation during its participation in the current edition of the Turin International Book Fair taking place in Italy from May 10-14, an accolade that reflects the emirate’s immense international efforts towards cultural communication and love for literature and the arts.

HE Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, highlighted that the invitation to be Guest of Honour at the 2019 edition of Turin International Book Fair is a recognition of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, whose efforts have entrenched Sharjah’s cultural position in a global arena.

“This honour once again reflects Sharjah’s leading regional role in sharing the beauty of culture and enhancing dialogue between societies. As an event attended by a worldwide audience, this is an honour not only for Sharjah but for the UAE, further consolidating its image and stature among nations.

“Cultural progress has always been and will always continue to be a primary factor in a thriving community, contributing to the values of belonging, citizenship and humanity in general.”

Al Ameri was joined by HE Abdullah Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Consul General in Milan, Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, who met with Chiara Appendino, Mayor of Turin and Antonila Pariji, Deputy Governor of the Piedmont region to discuss ways of cultural cooperation between Sharjah and Turin and the value that Sharjah will add through its participation as Guest of Honour at the Turin International Book Fair 2019.

The delegation was briefed on the importance of the fair and its history and role in enhancing the city’s cultural status. The Sharjah delegation was also introduced to some of the cultural attractions of the Piedmont region and opportunities for possible collaboration.

Mayor Chiara Appendino said: “Sharjah has achieved a considerable and influential presence in international cultural forums and I hope that the relationship between our countries will continue to be a source of constructive cooperation in science and economics as well as the arts.”

Deputy Governor Pariji said: “It will be a great pleasure to welcome Sharjah as Guest of Honour at the Turin International Book Fair and I am sure this will be a precursor to many cultural partnerships and community relationships to come.”

Turin, the capital of Italy’s Piedmont region, is Italy’s fourth largest city after Rome, Milan and Napoli, with a rich culture and history, known for its numerous art galleries, museums, palaces, opera, theatres and libraries. The city is home to one of the most important and largest museums of the ancient Egyptian civilisation outside Egypt, and has taught Arabic at its universities for more than 150 years.