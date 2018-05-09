UAE students learn about S. Korea's culture, traditions

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, lauded UAE-Korea cooperation as ''close and constructive''.

The Korea Culture Day, he stated, provides an important window for ''our students to learn about the culture and progress of other countries as well as openness and coexistence'' while preserving their identity, culture, heritage and values.

Park Kang-ho, South Korean ambassador to the UAE, said the UAE-Korea ties are strong and developing into promising strategic partnership.

''The Korea Culture Day educates students in UAE about culture and heritage of Korea which harbours deep respect and regards to the UAE,'' he added.