Sharjah Youth hosts professional performances on Thursday

In the framework of enhancing the strategic partnership with cooperation of the Arab Theater Institute and the Theatrical Association, the presentations come as part of Sharjah Youth’s ambitious plan to enhance the skills of its children in various theatrical arts at advanced levels.

Fatima Musharbek, Director of Youth Affairs at Sharjah Youth expressed her happiness at the outstanding artistic level achieved by its team.

Fatima Musharbek has further lauded the strategic partnership between Arab Theater Institute and the Theatrical Association.