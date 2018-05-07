19th Sir Bu Nair Festival to open on Thursday

The Sir Bu Nair Festival is organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, in cooperation with local government departments and bodies. The two-day event will feature sporting, heritage and environmental events and tours.

This year’s festival will witness the inauguration of the Sir Bu Nair Marine Research Centre, underwater vegetables and fruits farm, as well as the cultivation of coral reefs in the form of "Sheikh Sultan of Good Deeds".

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said that the organisation of the current round of Sir Bu Nair Festival aligns with the "Year of Zayed", asserting that it will highlight the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s dedication to environmental stewardship and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve Sharjah’s natural environment, with all its components, and to conserve its biodiversity.

These directives affirm the principles of the intellectual approach held by the Ruler of Sharjah, in safeguarding Sharjah’s cultural and environmental heritage and preserving environmental rights for the emirate’s future generation.

Al Suwaidi said, "Sir Bu Nair Island is an important treasure given its ecological and biological diversity, which places it on the list of the International Convention on Wetlands ‘Ramsar Convention’. Undoubtedly, the Sir Bu Nair Festival allows new generations to identify these treasures, participate in their preservation and establish awareness of the importance of preserving our environment."

During the festival, staff members will conduct multiple tours to introduce visitors to the island’s biodiversity.

Sir Bu Nair Island is a popular tourist and environmental destination in Sharjah, due to its diverse marine habitats, an assortment of coral reefs, and rare sea turtle species, which include the hawksbill sea turtle, green turtle as well as many other fish species. The island also remains an important haven to seabirds, such as sterna, sea crow and seagull, various species of wild birds such as shrike and wild pigeons, and birds of prey such as Shaheen falcons, and others.