Sharjah Bridal Fair Shares Top Pre-Wedding Skincare and Wardrobe Tips

During a specialist skincare panel discussion, ‘Common Skincare Mistakes and How to Avoid Them’ Dr Anwar Al Hammadi, Consultant and Head of Dermatology at Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of Dermamed Clinic, offered invaluable advice on how lifestyles and personal habits have a big impact on the skin.

He highlighted pre-wedding preparations that should begin at least four months before the wedding day, avoiding temporary solutions that may damage skin later.

Dr. Al Hammadi said that women should apply daily sunscreen and use a medical facial soap twice a day to remove traces of makeup, dust and oils from the pores of the skin. He also advised brides-to-be to use skin moisturizer regularly.

“Self-esteem is essential in women and there are many things that cannot be changed by cosmetics, for example skin whitening or acquiring a tan, which many women feel has become an essential look in today’s perception of beauty.”

Encouraging women to care for their health rather than resorting to cosmetics, Dr. Al Hammadi said: “There are a lot of treatments that start by changing lifestyle, including exercising and maintaining an ideal weight that reflect on women’s appearance to look more fresh and self-confident.”

Also speaking at SBF, Tamara Al Gabbani, social media influencer and fashion designer held a personal styling session ‘Dress Your Best’, which included simple but effective tips.

“What you wear only counts when you have confidence and that is when you shine. If you don’t feel good about yourself, then it will all be for nothing, and don’t buy something that doesn’t fit, in the hope that one day it will fit. It will only take space up in your wardrobe and burn your wallet,” she advised.

“Also, think sensibly - when you buy something new you should throw something else away, that way you will only buy what you are absolutely sure you want. Also, do a huge wardrobe purge once a year – if you haven’t worn it in a year, throw it out.”