SBF entertains visitors with blend of traditional Emirati shows and oriental music

The entertainment featured an interactive musical performance by the Dibba Military Band, who presented a set of Emirati folk dances including Al Razfa, Al Yola and Al Nadba, bringing visitors a display of the UAE’s cultural legacy reflecting the nation’s identity.

The musical guitar performance was presented by KG Production where the players enchanted SBF’s visitors with a blend of Eastern and Western melodies.

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the region’s most popular wedding and lifestyle event offers exclusive bridal dresses, accessories and cosmetic products among many other essentials for brides-to-be and women in general.