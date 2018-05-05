Emirati Designers Awe Audiences With Gulf Heritage-inspired Collections

A spectacular fashion show from three talented Emirati designers on the second day of the fair highlighted some of the best Emirati talents who stunned the audience with designs that emulate the cutting edge of fashion.

From the moment the models ascended to the podium, it was clear from the crowd’s reaction that they were spellbound by the collections which are revolutionising the local fashion industry.

The show featured a spectrum of elegant and classic designs combining past and contemporary styles in harmony with their social surroundings. With their GCC heritage-inspired collection, the designers were able to add charming touches imbued with femininity through the fine embroidery and consistent hues.

Shafeeqa Al Matroushi: Contemporary designs that draw upon cultural heritage traditions





Speaking about her experience in fashion design, Emirati designer Shafeeqa Al Matroushi said: “I am from a family that loved couture, as my mother and aunt used to sew clothes. SinceI began launching my own designs, my collections have always been inspired by our culture, customs and Islamic heritage. I come up with ideas that suit different cultures, so that Arab and Western women can wear tradition-inspired contemporaryoutfits for special events.

Saleha Al Ali: My designs target Arab women





Saleha Al Ali praised the organisation of the Sharjah Bridal Fair and its diverse events to cater to the needs of womenby offering them modern fashion, hairstyling and make-up services, accessories and cosmetic products, as well as stands dedicated to nutrition, women’s health, fitness and lifestyle.

On entering the fashion world, she said: "I already lovedfashion, particularly as I specialised in interior design and decoration. That passion led to me joining the Mirna El Hage Fashion and Professional Training Institute, although my knowledge was still very limited. I learnt how to draw bodies, and then over the course of three months I was able to craft my own clothes sketches specially designed for Arab women and I now create contemporary styles consistent with our customs and traditions."

Modhi Al Suwaidi: My designs are inspired by the surroundings





Designer Modhi Al Suwaidi agrees that SBF has become an essential integrated event that offers women easy access to everything they need, due to the excellent layout of stands showcasing the products and services the visitors want.

Al Suwaidi said: “I entered the fashion world eight years ago after I joined the Mirna El Haj Fashion and Professional Training Institute. Today, I draw the ideas of my designs from the surrounding environment. As inspiration is all around us, I can create the concept of a dress from the simplest things. I always strive to create styles that do not resemble fashions by other designers. I have my own signature designs, inspired by Gulf traditions in line with our Islamic culture with a modern touch."

Mirna El Hage: Fashion designer and founder of Mirna Fashion and Professional Training Institute: This is our first participation, but will not be the last





Mirna El Hage, fashion designer and founder of Mirna Fashion and Professional Training Institute, said: “The Sharjah Bridal Fair is an extraordinary opportunity for myself and the Emirati designers who showcased their collections tonight, to participate in a stunning event which represents some of the best local fashion for all women, not just brides-to-be.”

El Hage concluded: “The three Emirati designers who participated in the show highlighted their creative collections in front of a large audience with their own signature fashion styles. They serve as an inspiration for other Emiratis to follow suit and enter the wonderful experiment of creativity.”

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the four-day SBF 2018 is offering exclusive bridal dresses, chic eveningwear collections, latest jewellery designs, stunning fashion shows, hairstyling and makeup services, events related to women’s health and beauty, live entertainment, and more. The fair concludes on Sunday, May 6.