Khaled Al Ameri and Salama Mohammed at SBF 2018: Social Media is an Extension of Us

Arguably the UAE’s most popular local couple on social media, Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohammed, were at the fair and spoke at length about the importance of being honest about oneself and one’s feelings on social media, at a panel discussion titled ‘Effects of Social Media on Marriages’.

“Social media is an extension of who we are; through our posts we share the stories of our life together, our marriage, our children – everything people see is a true reflection of existence. The moment you start fabricating your emotions to make them what you assume may be more appealing to people on social media, you are going down the wrong path,” said Al Ameri who has 213,000 followers on Instagram.

Salama added: “Social media is a platform for me to send positive messages to the community and help people. People who follow me know that self-love is of paramount importance, no matter what flaws the world sees in you. And I think at a gathering where brides-to-be from all around the UAE are visiting, and self-esteem is a major issue, I stress more than ever that you are all beautiful just as you are, and a happy marriage requires a partner who reminds you that more often than not.”

Al Ameri highlighted that in an attempt to please the world, one must never lose sight of one’s own happiness on their big day. He said: “Since we are at the Sharjah Bridal Fair, I’ll say something about our wedding. I hated my wedding. We spent so much money to make everything look perfect for others, and had a wedding ceremony that took five hours to be conducted. I didn’t know more than half the people who attended our wedding! And I’m standing there thinking that I spent all this money on flowers, food, a band and everything else, and it wasn’t for me or Salama. So, what’s supposed to be the best day of our lives was all fabricated, and left me tired, and angry and hungry, and ultimately unhappy.

“That is why I made a video of our terrible experience on our wedding day to share with young couples because we wanted to really stress that it’s you before the rest of the world on your big day. It’s your time to have fun, be happy, and shine. The rest will automatically fall in place.”

Stressing on the fact that marriages require a high level commitment to be happy and fulfilling, the couple shared with the audience that of the 11 years they have been married, they took the first eight to reach the level of understanding they enjoy today.

Later on, the session was joined by Dr. Amal Nimir, Family and Marriage Advisor, who explained that the impact of social media on marital life depends on the frequency and ways of use – two aspects if one is not mindful about can easily lead to the misuse these networks, and cause cracks in marriages. Therefore, controlled use is key to ensure that social media does not affect the health and privacy of both spouses.

She added that it is not social media networks per say, which can be blamed as the culprit for marital problems, the users of these networks who sometimes tend to exploit their social media presence by making personal matters public, or taking an argument or a misunderstanding to Facebook or Instagram without running it past their partners or even trying to solve it with their spouses by letting ego or feelings of false pride seep in that lead to a great deal of psychological stress in marriages, and misleads marital relationships.

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the four-day SBF 2018 is offering exclusive bridal dresses, chic eveningwear collections, latest jewellery designs, stunning fashion shows, hairstyling and makeup services, events related to women’s health and beauty, live entertainment, and more.