SBWC Supports 10 Female Entrepreneurs at Sharjah Bridal Fair

Covering a spectrum of interests relevant to the wedding-related businesses, the women are exhibiting a cross-section of their specialist services including fashion, jewellery, design, food and beverage, technology and floral services.

In its first participation in the SBF and as part of its commitment to inspiring and supporting women entrepreneurs, SWBC is partly sponsoring the ten businesswomen’s presence at the event, which is hosting more than 130 exhibitors and speakers over its four-day run until May 6.

Sheikha Hind Al Qassimi, Acting Chairperson of SBWC, said: “The Sharjah Bridal Fair provides the perfect target audience for these businesses to not only conduct business on-site, but more importantly to promote their brands and raise awareness of the quality and variety of their products and services.”

“The stands are attracting tremendous interest and will also hopefully inspire other women to explore the possibilities of starting their own businesses.”

Taking part first the first time in any exhibition with the support of SBWC are UAE-based business owners Wafa Balaswad of Wafa Balaswad (Fashion); Badria Abdo Salim, ABDAR Fine Jewelery; Amna Omran AlOwais of Gardenia Flowers; along with other members namely Shurooq Al Midfa of By Shurooq (Jewellery); Meera Mohamed Alsuwaidi of Retro Designs (Fashion); Dalal Alzaabi of Tringle.bites (F&B); and Maryam Mohamed of Dar Kehel (Fashion).

Also participating from overseas are Lina Obeidat of Fairouza Kaftans (Fashion) from Jordan; Basma Albakree of Bilbareed (e-invitation cards) from KSA; and Abeer Al Matar of Ain Design from Kuwait.

Badria Abdo Salim, ABDAR Fine Jewelery, said: “Attending such events and being able to bring our products our target customers and clientele is a great boost for our businesses. The more we interact, the more we gain insights on what the visitors need, as well as network with other exhibitors who are also expressing a lot of interest in our business.”

Wafa Balaswad of Wafa Balaswad (Fashion), agreed: “It can sometimes be difficult to gain exposure as a small business compared to some of the larger and better-known brands but this gives us all an opportunity to take part on a more equal basis. Customers will be able to see the advantages of a more personal service and the benefits of boutique products.”

SBF is a unique bridal exhibition, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and is taking place at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Center.

The fair is dedicated to providing all the supporting services needed for a wedding in specific, and women in general, presented in elegant customised stand designs and product categories arranged by section, making it easier for the attendees to visit, shop and compare exhibitors’ offerings in one designated area.

Starting its journey in 2002, Sharjah Business Women Council aims to drive women entrepreneur’s integration into the global economy, support economic output of the nation, and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah.

To achieve this aim, SBWC engages in delivering a range of programmes and initiatives including conferences, seminars, workshops and research that supports potential and existing entrepreneurs in Sharjah. It also forges partnerships with government, private organisations and foundations in the UAE and beyond.