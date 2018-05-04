Sharjah Bridal Fair Ignites the 2018 Wedding Market with Glamour and Delight

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the four-day event offers exclusive bridal dresses, chic eveningwear collections, latest jewellery designs, stunning fashion shows, hairstyling and makeup services, events related to women’s health and beauty, live entertainment, and more. The fair also brings several meet and greet opportunities with local style icons, Insta-famous couples, beauty, health and nutrition experts, and leading lifestyle coaches.

The fair was inaugurated with a dazzling opening gala last night (Thursday), in the presence of HE Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi Executive Office; Sheikha Hind Bint Majed Al Qassimi, Acting Chairperson of Sharjah Business Women Council; Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC; and heads of numerous government entities and private organisations. They were joined by a galaxy of society ladies, fashion icons and jewellery designers, young entrepreneurs, social medial influencers and regional media representatives.

After the opening ceremony, the VIPs took a tour of the exhibition, viewing the latest fashion and jewellery products showcased by a stellar group of the most celebrated Emirati and international fashion designers, and top brands.

A short film highlighting the achievements of SBF 2017, and a glimpse of the events and activities lined up for the ongoing edition was also screened at the opening ceremony. Through the film, the objectives of the Sharjah Bridal Fair to create a comprehensive platform that not only offers an experience that caters exclusively to brides-to-be and bridal vendors, but also assist people going to enter wedlock, married couples and the wider audience with the knowledge and mental makeup they require to ease into the personal and social transformations that a marriage brings with it, were highlighted.

During the event, a fashion show was held featuring a collection of stylish designs by Shahira Lasheen, one of the most talented and passionate Egyptian designers, who designed special dresses for Arab celebrities. An exquisite collection of fashion designs by Emirati Feryal Al Bastaki, one of the most respected Emirati fashion design labels, was also showcased.

Hanan Al Mahmoud said: “Since its inception in 2016, the Sharjah Bridal Fair has cemented its status as one of the UAE’s and the Arab region’s leading bridal shows with a record number of visitors through the door. This is primarily because SBF is an event that not only allows the bride to source and see the latest and most sought-after trends in the wedding industry, but also see them in action.”

She added: “Additionally, we invite leading beauty, health and nutrition experts as well as marriage advisors who offer valuable insights into various aspects of life after marriage that contribute to making it a fulfilling one for people entering wedlock as well as married couples.”

On the first day, the fair welcomed 1300 visitors who went on great shopping adventures to get their fill of fashion and beauty, and were inspired and guided by the best in the experiential wedding planning business. They also attended interactive workshops and insightful seminars that encompassed every aspect of married life, starting from the invitations to honeymoon to life after the big day, and everything in between.

The fair has expanded its vision and services this year with seminars and workshops as well as panel discussions covering key aspects of marriage, as well as a spectrum of tips and advice for skincare, hairstyling, makeup, personal styling and many other topics that concern brides-to-be and women in general. Daily fashion shows are also organised during the four days.

Through the Sharjah Bridal Fair Fashion Awards and Sharjah Bridal Fair Beauty Awards, SBF will once again recognise the best talents in bridal fashion, makeup and hairstyling. Through these awards, SBF aims to encourage professionals in the UAE bridal industry a platform to express themselves as artists and showcase their most creative work. An independent jury will announce this edition’s winners on Sunday.

With its state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive services and solutions, Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre is set to host all kinds of events and cater to among others, social gatherings, conferences, exhibitions, weddings and public celebrations. JRCC provides high-end hospitality services delivered by a highly qualified and experienced team of attentive industry experts, who are very keen and passionate about meeting the needs of guests and visitors.