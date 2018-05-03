SIH celebrates the Yemeni heritage week

Situated in the Heart of Sharjah, the ‘Cultural Heritage Weeks’ focuses on different cultures from around the world and offers communities in Sharjah and beyond educational activities and seminars. This week, SIH will focus on Yemeni heritage from 6th until the 10th of May 2018, open every day from 5 pm to 10 pm at the Heart of Sharjah, Al Bait Al Gharbi.

The event will celebrate the Yemeni heritage and will host varied customs and traditions of the nation including folkloric dance and songs, food, handicrafts, costumes, embroidery activities, poems and proverbs and Yemen’s exclusive honey.

The Heritage Week will also offer visitors an opportunity to experience Yemen’s important city Sanaa, a region that it is known for its special songs, and described by the UNESCO as: ‘The immaterial cultural legacy of humanity’ and that we should maintain it and preserve it harmless. Visitors will also have a chance to witness the wonders of the, old city of Shebam, its ancient wall and skyscrapers.

Dr. Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage said: “The Yemeni Heritage Week, is an opportunity to dig deep in the depths of history, geography and Yemeni civilization. Visitors will have an opportunity to witness the vibrant atmosphere of the country by listening to Yemeni songs, cultural dances, medleys, cultural presentations, events and activities. It will be a befitting experience for all discerning heritage lovers.”

Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), is a cultural foundation under the patronage of the government of Sharjah and was established in 1995. It endeavours to spread the message of cultural diversity and its importance in participating with the community. Through the ‘Cultural Heritage Weeks’ event, SIH seeks to introduce the people of Sharjah to unique features and characteristics of various heritages. The monthly event generally targets school and university students, government employees, artists, intellectuals and heritage enthusiasts.