SBA Attracts International Interest for Sharjah Publishing City

A series of meetings with publishers and exhibitors were held by the Sharjah Book Authority to introduce its agenda across the year, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, its recent Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, ALA Conference and the Professional Programme for Publishers.

Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: "It is a key focus for the authority to participate in major local, Arab and international book fairs. The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is an important event for prominent Arab and foreign authors, publishers and academics to exchange knowledge and experiences, and a leading platform for the authority to bring its visions and initiatives to a highly relevant audience."

Salim Omar Salim, Director of Sharjah Publishing City, shared with the visitors of the stand the City's potential being a unique publishing free zone and the first of its kind in the Arab world and the Middle East with a wide range of services and facilities. Publishers expressed interest in the City and praised its role in promoting the publishing sector in the Arab world.

Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) was launched in December 2014. Its mandate includes enhancing investment in creative industries, building a global platform for culture and knowledge exchange, highlighting the importance of books in today's multimedia world, especially in light of the rapid technical developments. The authority aims to attract relevant bodies and figures operating in the cultural sector in general and to support book publishing, printing, translation and documentation in particular.