“1001 Titles” adds a new cultural dimension to Abu Dhabi Book Fair

Through their participation, the literary initiative aimed to share their vision and goals with Emirati and Arab writers, intellectuals and fair visitors. The second phase of the initiative was launched earlier this year.

To fulfill their aim to support the publication of 1,001 Emirati first-edition titles 2018–19 with a budget allocation of AED 5 million, the initiative organised various activities at its pavilion, including induction meetings with publishers and authors, and invited them to be part of the initiative’s second phase. The reception also encouraged feedback from publishers on the launch of the second phase and comments on the new website, as well as offering further advice and clarifications on how they can receive the grant.

Majd Al Shehhi, 1001 Titles Manager said: “Our presence at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair stemmed from our keenness to be part of leading cultural and literary events in the region, as they offer a great communication and networking platform with publishers and writers. Through the fair, several guests and visitors from around the world were introduced to our objectives and future plans, which aim to enrich our communities with more intellectual products and premium Emirati books. It was also a great way to meet new talents and encourage them publish with our support.”

The first phase of '1001 Titles' initiative, launched by Sharjah-based Knowledge without Borders (KwB) with a AED 5 million budget, kicked off in 2016 to launch,1001 Emirati first-edition Arabic titles.

In its second phase, the initiative seeks to publish 1,001 Emirati first-edition titles in 2018-19, supporting 700 titles by EPA members and 301 titles by Emirati publishers and authors, with a AED 5 million budget. Emirati authors will be given the opportunity to submit their applications directly to the initiative’s management. Local and Arab UAE-based publishers are also invited to participate.

Registrations are now open for all Emirati publishers and authors looking for the kind of publishing support and benefits ‘1001 Titles’ offers.