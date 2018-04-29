EPA highlights role of publishers associations in advancing book industry

In its panel discussion at the 28th edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair titled ‘The Importance of Publishers Associations’, the EPA reinforced its ongoing efforts and strategy to develop the publishing industry and encourage publishers to release quality publications that are rich in both content and design.

Featuring Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA and Iman Ben Chaiba, Founder and CEO of Sail Publishing, the session, which was moderated by journalist and writer Dareen Shubair, also highlighted some of the challenges which faced publishers in countries which lack publisher’s associations, contributing to a more static book market and fewer cultural and literary productions.

The panel highlighted EPA’s role in enhancing the local book industry and its greater role in leading the regional publishing scene as well as the importance of having publishing associations.

Al Kous emphasised the essential role publishers associations play in enriching libraries with quality titles and stressed the need for superior standards to maintain the pace of advanced production.

He said: “The Arab world’s publishing industry is flourishing and the UAE is a perfect example of the burgeoning cultural landscape in the region, especially in the production of books and in activating the role of book fairs and exhibitions showcasing the industry’s most influential and prominent organisations and individuals.”

He added: “Countries which enjoy a rich cultural environment create a huge demand for books and are home to several publishers associations governing the relevant legislation and policies. Specialised publishing associations can also play a pivotal role in laying the foundations for the advancement of publishing on larger scales.”

Iman Ben Chaibah said: “The EPA has always been a consistent supporter for Sail Publishing in terms of expert guidance as well as sponsorship to attend the book fairs and conferences that are critical learning curves and networking opportunities. It is also a bastion of strength in safeguarding our interests and ensuring our rights are protected.”

The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) was founded in 2009 upon an initiative by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi to serve and develop the publishing sector in the UAE, as well as to advance the role of Emirati publishers through training and mentoring programmes that help raise their efficiency. EPA represents the interests of professionals in the UAE’s publishing industry by working on advancing their rights. It constantly works to improve the conditions of the profession and its related laws in coordination and cooperation with concerned authorities in the UAE and beyond.