Horouf releases a unique publication in Phonics at Abu Dhabi Book Fair

The new publication was released on the sidelines of Horouf’s participation at the 28th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), which runs until May 1 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Packed with 448 miscellaneous vocal exercises, with 16 exercises for each letter, ‘Phonics’ is designed to enable correct pronunciation of letters in the Arabic alphabet, and enables young learners to explore the aesthetic secrets of Arabic language.

The book encompasses important linguistic essentials such as demonstrative pronouns, nouns, grammatical gender of nouns, singular and plural, and other aspects of language and grammar through innovatively designed activities that appeal to children’s mindsets through colouring, drawing, connecting words, assembling and disassembling.

The book aims to enhance children’s Arabic learning by equipping schools with specialised educational tools. Phonics also features interesting exercises aimed at enabling children to use short and long vowels correctly.

This book, like all other Horouf publications and smart apps, seeks to establish an endearing relationship between children and their native language, and help them develop strong linguistic skills in reading, listening, speaking and writing.

Horouf released the publication after receiving several requests from schools about provision of books dedicated to teaching children the alphabet in innovative and interactive ways. The release of Phonics is a significant step in the direction due to its importance in providing students with the necessary learning tools that help develop their linguistic skills and vocabulary, as well as their reading capacity in Arabic. The book combines entertainment and education to enable children to learn their native language in a fun and interesting manner through engaging activities.

Horouf aims through its unique publications to offer a modern integrated education system in the Arabic language to improve students’ linguistic abilities and entrench concepts of Arabic in their minds. Combining learning with fun, Horouf offers innovative learning materials and tools that help develop the capacity of students and allow them to cope with the requirements of future growth.