Athletes Ammar, Sinan say the sport’s discipline will stay with them for life

On the last day of the 10th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), the Ashfaq siblings were on the SCRF Creative Stage – a platform on which young achievers from diverse fields have shared numerous inspirational stories with peers through the 11-day festival. The brothers agreed that taekwondo has not only taught them self-defense, but has given them the kind of discipline, which they will benefit from for the rest of their lives.

In a Q&A session moderated by Omar Al Obaidi, Ammar said his father, Ashfaq Ahmed, Deputy Editor at Gulf News, introduced him to the sport when he was only 7 years old. Younger sibling, Sinan went one up by starting when he was six.

Sinan, who is 12 years old now, remarked: “We chose Taekwondo because we didn’t know any self-defense techniques. As soon as we started, we saw ourselves gaining these qualities from the sport.

15-year-old Ammar added: “I used to be a very shy kid and was bullied a lot in school; sometimes even beaten up. My father wanted me to learn taekwondo so I would know how to defend myself. This is especially significant as the UAE was observing the anti-bullying week, last week, which is a great step to counter this kind of negative behavior in schools and universities that can have a lifelong impact on victims of bullying.

“Initially I had trouble dividing my time between studies and taekwondo training, but with the passage of time I realised that the sport really helps my concentration and discipline. I have become a lot better in academics ever since I took up taekwondo. Also, the practice refreshes your mind and when you go back to your homework, you are more alert and can get through your tasks faster.”

Talking about how each failure fueled them to perform better, the older Ashfaq observed: Our first championship experience was in Dubai, where we were knocked out. This pushed us to train harder and we won gold after gold in the club championships that followed, organised in different emirates of the UAE.”

The microphone was passed on to their father, who encouraged all parents to help their children identify areas of interest, and pursue afterschool activities. He said: “Taekwondo started as a part time activity because we live in a flat and there was nothing else to do once the boys were home. So, we found a club and they began training. Taekwondo is practiced in over 200 countries in the world and is the only form martial art, which is part of the Olympic games. The sport has made them stronger and better individuals, and their relentless efforts have landed them in the UAE’s and Pakistan’s national teams, which is a great honour for us.”

Sinan won his first international gold medal a week before he represented his home country, at the First WTF President’s Cup in Tashkent in August 2017. He went on to bag the Bronze for Pakistan in Tashkent.

The Ashfaq brothers practice together and enjoy their healthy competition. On weekends, they love spending some time in front of their television or play the odd video game. Ammar loves football and gets his dose of current affairs from the morning newspaper, while Sinan loves computer science and enjoys drawing in his free time.