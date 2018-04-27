Sharjah Culture hosts "Dialogue of Civilizations and Convergence of Peoples" seminar

The seminar, which discussed the role of Arab civilization in Poland, was attended by Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, Mohammad Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the Department, and the visiting delegation of professors and students of the Polish Jagiellonian University.



Mohammad Al Qaseer pointed out that the seminar comes from an enlightening cultural vision founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has the humanistic and supportive idea that sponsors cultural centers in the world that open the horizons of peace and harmony among peoples.