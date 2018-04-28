Arab authors, publishers and illustrators connect at SCRF 2018

The two hour-long meeting was part of the 10th edition of the festival, themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.



The session focused on connecting Arab authors, publishers and illustrators together, to give new writers the opportunity to meet already-established publishers, as well as to look for authors and illustrators for help in their children’s books. “It’s about giving them the chance to get all the parts together through the initiative and helping the industry by nourishing it with more and better content,” said Majd Alshehhi, the initiative manager. “We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls and questions from new authors, saying they don’t know where to start in terms of publishing their book, or a publisher who needs to get an illustrator.”



The session included a dozen participants, who were able to network and touch base to work together. “We want to give children better books to read, give the people in society better content and help them grow further,” Alshehhi added.