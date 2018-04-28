An environmental awareness campaign challenged youngsters on their knowledge at SCRF 2018

We want the children to start thinking about what they already know about sustainability and dispel any misconceptions they might have,” said Mhay Bamintuan, from Dubai-based TakeLeap, which is running the exhibits, and was on hand to assist pupils on the energy saving display.



Children used a large touchpad to answer 10 multiple choice questions, and each time a correct answer was made a computer generated display would show a scene with environmentally friendly images.



"If the children don’t know the answer we guide them and help them by providing more information so that they become better informed. The main idea is that the children start to think more about how they can save energy and water so that when they go back home they can tell their parents about it,” she said.



"We’ve had a great response from the children throughout the festival and they have all been very curious about learning more about the subject,” she added.