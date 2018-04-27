UK’s ‘Lunchbox Doctor’ Jenny Tschiesche at SCRF 2018

Introducing three easy-to-prepare dishes from her recently published recipe book, Sheet Pan Cooking: 101 recipes for simple and nutritious meals straight from the oven, Tschiesche said to her audience: “People especially at the your need food at all times of day, but don’t want to be bothered with elaborate food preparation. So, my book here is about food that you basically throw onto a sheet pan or a baking tray and you throw it into the oven. Notice my language; it’s very simple. I’m not a chef, I’m a cook and a nutritionist and I try to make real food accessible to everyone.”

Tschiesche encouraged people to be flexible when they cook, to make things easier for themselves. She said: “For instance, feel free to use pumpkin if you can’t find butternut squash. They are both rich in nutrients, and also taste pretty much the same. I am not a believer in following a recipe to the letter.”

While introducing the dessert she was making, a baked honey glazed nectarine, Jenny reminded the audience about the damage high intake of fast foods and artificial sugars are causing, reflected in the increasing levels of diabetes, heart disease and other lifestyle diseases, even among young children these days.

The successful lunchboxdoctor.com founder she created it when her daughter started going to school in 2009, and she realised very quickly that the typical lunchboxes were far below the required nutritional standards for health, and through this online platform she has been sharing healthy recipes and practical nutrition advice since.