Hundreds of children’s book illustrations displayed at SCRF

The Sharjah Exhibition for Children’s Book Illustrations is part of the 10th edition of the festival, themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.

The large exhibition area, which can be found at the entrance of the festival, includes hundreds of professional illustrations made by illustrators from the UAE and from around the world.

The showcase is the result of a competition, in which local and international illustrators took part, where more than 360 illustrators sent in their finest work for children’s books, and were accepted for the exhibition’s display.

One area of the exhibition was selected to displace illustrations by UAE artists, while another is designated for international submissions and a smaller area for the winners.

The festival’s events span several programmes, under the main themes of Kids Activities, Cultural Programmes, Cultural Café, Kids' Creative Café, Social Media Café and Cookery Corner. SCRF 2018 also features a series of international theatrical performances like ‘Tuta and Monkey Cheetah’, and the ‘Island of Kids’ Area’ that combine education, fun and entertainment to highlight the values of honesty to young visitors.

A prime highlight of the festival this year is its first ever 3D Book Exhibition, featuring 250 pop-up books from the 3D Book Centre in Forli, Italy. The books have been handpicked by the exhibition curators to represent eight different periods of time. One of SCRF’s mainstays, the Sharjah Exhibition for Children’s Books Illustrations, is featuring 355 artworks by 104 illustrators from 32 countries this year.