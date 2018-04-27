‘Books – Made in UAE’ Brings 15 Heritage-Themed Stories by Emiratis to ADIBF 2018

The participation forms part of the project’s endeavours to contribute to developing the skills of local writers and illustrators and encourage the development of Emirati-made children’s books, with texts and illustrations reflecting the cultural values and interests of Emirati children.

On the sidelines of its participation, ‘Books-Made in the UAE’ organised an interactive discussion, highlighting 15 heritage-themed stories for children and young adults by 10 local writers and illustrators who were part of the project’s sixth edition, which was rolled out recently at the Maraya Art Centre in Sharjah. The construction of these stories have followed a series of workshops, which their authors underwent during the programme under the supervision of well-known German children’s book author and illustrator Ute Krause.

The 15 stories are part of a collection titled “Once Upon a Time” that was introduced to children in a series of reading sessions at the Tales under the Tent area at ADIBF 2018. The presentation of the stories such as Umm Al Habban, Khonfor Zonfor, Badiha Badihoo and Enteifan allowed the authors to receive valuable feedback about their work from their primary target audience - children.

The session addressed the importance of preserving cultural heritage by reviving oral narrative traditions and discussed the main ideas that form Emirati heritage stories. It also shed light on the advice and guidelines that the writers and illustrators received during their participation at the ‘Books - Made in UAE’ workshops, and how they can be applied to enhance the quality of books to attract young Arabic readers.

Launched in 2011, the ‘Books – Made in UAE’ project aims to encourage talented Emirati authors and illustrators to develop their skills in writing and illustrating children’s books and promote their works in the UAE and beyond. It also seeks to inspire writers and artists to produce books that reflect Emirati cultural values and national identity through valued content and attractive images that captivate children and stimulate their imagination.

The UAEBBY is the national branch of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), a non-profit organisation that represents an international network of people from all over the world who are committed to bringing books and children together.

IBBY aims to o promote international understanding through children's books, give children everywhere the opportunity to have access to books with high literary and artistic standards, provide support and training for those involved with children and children's literature.

The UABBY seeks to ensure children’s access to books, encourage the publication and distribution of quality children's books and promoting reading and children’s books.