Initial artist selection for 14th Sharjah Biennial announced

Featuring established and emerging international artists from around the globe, the 14th edition of the Sharjah Biennial, SB14, 'Leaving the Echo Chamber', explores the possibilities and purpose of producing art when history is increasingly fictionalised, when ideas of "society" are invariably displaced, when borders and beliefs are under constant renegotiation and our material culture is under constant threat of human destruction and climate degradation.

As an internationally recognised platform for exhibition and experimentation for artists from the surrounding region and beyond, the Sharjah Biennial has explored themes as diverse as climate change, agriculture, political conflict and artistic production since 1993, working with curators from countries and institutions from around the world.

SB14 will feature exhibitions by curators Zoe Butt, Omar Kholeif and Claire Tancons, bringing together a range of experiences and works including major commissions, large-scale public installations, performances and films.

Invited to respond to the overarching issues and concerns of Leaving the Echo Chamber, the curators will present three distinct exhibitions, for which they have invited a selection of artists from around the world, as well as from the United Arab Emirates and the surrounding region, to participate.

"Contemporary life is dominated by competing information and fluctuating histories a reality that raises important questions about the trajectory of contemporary art, as well as the conditions in which it is made. Butt, Kholeif and Tancons bring incredibly different perspectives to these questions and together represent the complexity of challenges faced by today’s artists and society as a whole. The aim of the biennial is to deepen the context of these questions through thought-provoking and often experiential works of art,’ Hoor Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, said.

The initial selection of participating artists in each of the three exhibitions includes 'Journey Beyond the Arrow', curated by Zoe Butt, will include works by Khadim Ali, Meiro Koizumi, Nalini Malani, Tuan Andrew Nguyen, Ho Tzu Nyen, Ahmad Fuad Osman, Lisa Reihana and Kidlat Tahimik. The second exhibition titled, 'Making New Time', curated by Omar Kholeif, will include works by Huguette Caland, Lubaina Himid, Barbara Kasten, Marwan, Otobong Nkanga, Jon Rafman and Akram Zaatari. While the third exhibition, 'Look for Me All Around You', curated by Claire Tancons, will include works by Caline Aoun, Aline Baiana, Nikolaus Gansterer, Eisa Jocson, Isabel Lewis, Ulrik Lopez, Carlos Martiel and Wu Tsan.