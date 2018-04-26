Irthi, All Things Mochi launch exclusive Talli womenswear collection

The partnership is the latest in a series of efforts by Irthi - an affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA) - to raise the profile of traditional Emirati handicrafts and empower women professionally and socially, resulting in a unique contemporary collection boasting 6 variations of colourful Talli embroidery, delicately crafted by 36 female artisans from Irthi’s ‘Bidwa’ Social Development Programme Centre in Dibba Al Hisn in Sharjah.

The collection was launched Wednesday at the Tasyourah Ramadan exhibition by local luxury boutique Symphony, taking place from April 25 - 28, at The Annex, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, in the presence of Her Excellency Reem Bin Karam, Director of NAMA; Erum Mazher Alvie, Senior Advisor at The Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi; Nada Ali Al Lawati, Executive Board Member of NAMA; Sheikha Hind bint Majed Al Qassimi, Acting Chairperson of Sharjah Business Women Council; Sally Denton, Head of Programmes and Projects at Irthi; Azza Alsharif, Associate - Collaborative Programmes at Irthi; and Ayah Tabari, Founder and Designer of All Things Mochi.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, highlighted the essence of this collaboration, saying: “For centuries, ‘Talli’, an intricate form of braid, has had a very special place in the heart of Emirati heritage. Through the inspirational vision of Irthi, the craft of Talli has been elevated to take its place within the world of modern product and fashion design.”

Bin Karam added: “The Council’s Bidwa Social Development Programme, in Dibba Al Hisn in Sharjah, enables craftswomen to generate a sustainable source of income and achieve professional and social empowerment through their craft. As part of the council’s aims to bring traditional Emirati crafts to a contemporary and international audience, our collaboration with All Things Mochi is a perfect fit for those goals.”

The venture is also reflective of the relentless efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of NAMA, and Royal Patron of Irthi, in opening new windows of economic opportunity to female artisans practicing traditional Emirati crafts by enhancing their social and economic participation, and establishing a sustainable future for the crafts.

All Things Mochi’s Ramadan collection is one of many creative endeavours of Irthi to protect and honour its larger goal of placing traditional Emirati crafts on the world map to ensure that the UAE’s national heritage continues to inspire younger generations and is passed on to them in a more relevant way through art, craft and fashion.

All Things Mochi’s founder and designer Ayah Tabari, commented on the Ramadan collection, saying: “I am really happy with how this collection developed; it really represents everything my brand stands for as well as makes clear reference to the culture I am surrounded by day in day out. It strongly recognises the talent that is amongst us in the region and the communities which are helping to sustain their craft. I am so grateful for the efforts of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council for welcoming me into their community and helping me to engage with the artisans in this way it is amazing how they are empowering women practicing traditional Emirati crafts through skills development and vocational training, really inspirational.”

The collection will feature 10 different styles of ready to wear clothing in up to three different colourways, including four kaftans, one robe, one pants, one shirt, and three dresses, decorated with 6 types of Talli provided by the artisans from Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council’s Bidwa Programme.

The collection will be available for purchase at the Tasyourah event taking place from April 25 - 28, or online through All Things Mochi’s website: https://allthingsmochi.com/