Young mechanics create smart inventions at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

The children started off the interactive session by using simple, low-tech tools and basic material, such as cardboard, plastic and straws, to make simple items smarter.

Some of these items included a 3D model of a merry-go-round, which was linked to an electrical circuit. As one child placed his finger on the switch, he was able to witness the merry-go-round in action.

Other smart creations made included cardboard cars that children attached to sensors and steered by flashlight or by tablet.

The festival’s events span several programmes, under the main themes of Kids Activities, Cultural Programmes, Cultural Café, Kids' Creative Café, Social Media Café and Cookery Corner. SCRF 2018 also features a series of international theatrical performances like ‘Tuta and Monkey Cheetah’, and the ‘Island of Kids’ Area’ that combine education, fun and entertainment to highlight the values of honesty to young visitors.

A prime highlight of the festival this year is its first ever 3D Book Exhibition, featuring 250 pop-up books from the 3D Book Centre in Forli, Italy. The books have been handpicked by the exhibition curators to represent eight different periods of time. One of SCRF’s mainstays, the Sharjah Exhibition for Children’s Books Illustrations, is featuring 355 artworks by 104 illustrators from 32 countries this year.