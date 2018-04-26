Comic book drawing takes centre stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

The hour-long Comic Book Drawing and Inking workshop was part of the 10th edition of the festival, themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.

As younger children were given forms to play with and create characters out of them, they were taught the beginner level of comic book making. Older children focused on the intermediate level by using visual references to improve their drawing.

They learnt how panels are laid out and followed in different styles in both English and Arabic, and how to lay out a story in a very simple manner, as well as how to translate a script to visuals in rough layouts.

Shapes and forms were explained for them to use while visualising their drawings, to avoid them turning out flat. That allowed them to start thinking in 3D.

The festival’s events span several programmes, under the main themes of Kids Activities, Cultural Programmes, Cultural Café, Kids' Creative Café, Social Media Café and Cookery Corner. SCRF 2018 also features a series of international theatrical performances like ‘Tuta and Monkey Cheetah’, and the ‘Island of Kids’ Area’ that combine education, fun and entertainment to highlight the values of honesty to young visitors.

A prime highlight of the festival this year is its first ever 3D Book Exhibition, featuring 250 pop-up books from the 3D Book Centre in Forli, Italy. The books have been handpicked by the exhibition curators to represent eight different periods of time. One of SCRF’s mainstays, the Sharjah Exhibition for Children’s Books Illustrations, is featuring 355 artworks by 104 illustrators from 32 countries this year.