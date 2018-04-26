'Sheikh Zayed and Tolerance, photography exhibition opens in Los Angeles

The exhibition is organised by MRMTA, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in collaboration with the UAE Consulate in Los Angeles.

Present during the opening ceremony were members of the consular corps in Los Angeles, officials, intellectuals and Emirati students studying in the United States.

Brigadier Al Mansoori said the exhibition displays a collection of rare photos for the late Sheikh Zayed, taken in different occasions, especially during his visits to the United States.

Al Suboosi said the exhibition is a true opportunity for the people to get glimpses of the tolerant approach followed by Sheikh Zayed. He added that the exhibition will remain open up to June.