ELIA forms Board of Directors

ELIA held its first meeting on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival in the presence of Ahmed Al Khadeem, Deputy Manager of the Institutions of Public Benefit Department at the Ministry of Community Development and Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

The first board of directors includes Dr. Majed Abdullah Bushlaibi as Chairman, Shaikha Al Muhairi as Vice-Chairman, Fadel Buseem as Secretary, Fahad Al Muaamari as Secretary for Resources, Dr. Abdullah Al Hafiti as Secretary for Communication Affairs, Sara Al Marzouqi as Head of the Scientific Committee and Rashid Abdul Rahman as Head of the Innovation and Reading Committee.

The meeting discussed the association’s objectives and values, including ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between libraries and information centers, and the mechanisms to improve the professional and technical skills of library personnel. Other topics included how to support and encourage studies and research related to libraries and information in the country, in addition to organising forums, conferences and training programs.

The objectives of the association also focus on the development of forward-looking policies and standards to improve the performance of libraries and information centres. It will provide technical consultancy to all relevant entities, including documentation and archiving, and encourage them to participate in industry-related events.

Dr. Bushlaibi, said: “The formation of the board is essential to implement the plans and visions of the association and turn them into reality. Our aim is to enhance the role of books and improve the performance of the libraries and information centres. We will support the efforts and enrich the skills of library personnel by offering them training and workshops as part of our mission to drive the development of all cultural establishments in the UAE.”

Fadel Bousim, ELIA Secretary, thanked the Ministry of Community Development, represented by Hessa Bouhamaid, and the members of the Board of Directors, pointing out the need to continue promoting cooperation between various cultural entities.