KwB introduces children to a world of reading and creativity at SCRF 2018

KwB’s participation aims to elevate its prominence on the local cultural landscape, as it continues its efforts to build an educated generation, nurtured with the knowledge of arts, culture and science. As part of its participation at SCRF 2018, KwB has presented a rich programme of events and activities to young visitors, seeking to develop their love for books, culture and reading.

At a workshop titled ‘Make Your Doll from Your Story’, young crafts makers use everyday recyclable materials like scraps of cloth, sponge, and more, to create the main protagonist of the book, Umm Al Subianne (The Mother of Two Boys), published by the Kalimat Group.

The KwB puppet show, called Zeyad and the Truth takes the young audience on a journey of suspense and excitement, probing them to compare the value of honesty with the bad habit of lying as they see the interactions between young Zeyad and his mother.

The puppet show is based on the Kalimat Group publication of the same title written by Tim Hobgood and illustrated by David Tasiman. It beautifully encapsulates Zeyad’s inner conflict after a wrong act, which he knows will upset his mother. The story urges children to listen to the advice of their parents and choose friends who will add value to their lives.

Children are also being treated to a series of storytelling sessions of Umm Al Subianne, Wise teacher and Student, by Ansam Jameel, and illustrated by Zahra Mohammed Ali, which was supported by KwB’s ‘1001 Titles’ initiative.

KwB is also showcasing its ‘Coffee and Book’ initiative for the first time in SCRF. A fund-raising initiative, Coffee and Book aims to encourage children to support humanitarian initiatives with the purchase of a coffee at the KwB stand. The proceeds generated from the coffee sale will be donated to charitable organisations in the UAE.

As part of the Coffee and Book event, a knowledge cart is being taken around the KwB stand, offering a variety of books to young visitors. An interactive quiz based on the content within these books is being held periodically as a way of encouraging the youth to read.

Through its programme of cultural and entertainment activities at SCRF 2018, KwB seeks to foster a love of good conduct in children and enhance the culture of giving, teach them the values of tolerance derived from religious legacy and help others in need – qualities manifested in the book Wise Teacher and Student.

Noura bin Hadiya, Manager of KwB, said: “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is one of the most prominent cultural events for children and young adults. It has become a platform for publishing houses and everyone else associated with the regional and international children’s literature industry. The fact that the most illustrious names in the field, who have made great contributions to enrich children’s knowledge, are here, speaks volumes about the festival’s stature and outreach at local, regional and international levels.”

She added: “Stemming from our eagerness to achieve our goals of advancing children’s culture and literature, we are offering a diversified programme of workshops and activities throughout the11-day extravaganza with a view to sparking children’s curiosity and creativity.”

Through its participation, KwB seeks to expand children’s intellectual abilities. It also seeks to introduce the community to their unique initiative, which aims to strengthen Sharjah’s status as a hub of science and culture, as well as to reinforce SCRF’s position as one of the UAE’s and the region’s most popular and impressive cultural events for children and the youth.