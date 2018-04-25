The secrets behind the Star Wars recipes at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

Publishing professional, author and chef, Lara Starr from San Francisco, has released a number of Jedi cookbooks, complete with cookie cutter shapes of Chewbacca and jelly moulds of R2D2 to combine munchies, movies and imaginations.

“At eight years old, I was the perfect target audience for the first Star Wars film,” Lara said. “I loved the movie and when you’re that age, things stay with you. I often thought that I was a real fan, but since I released the books, I realise that there are some people who know almost every line of every movie and can practically speak Wookie!”

The young audience were treated to dishes from Lara’s book ‘BB-Ate: Awaken to the Force of Breakfast and Brunch, which features 29 intergalactic breakfast recipes including Hans Soloatmeal, and Admiral Ackbars.

Visitors to SCRF, which runs until April 28 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’, can see some of Lara’s other books, published by California-based Chronicle Publishing, such as ‘Ice Sabers: 30 Chilled Treats Using the Force of Your Freezer!’ and ‘Wookiee Pies, Clone Scones, and Other Galactic Goodies: The Star Wars Cookbook’.