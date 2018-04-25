World of the future displayed at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

Children and adults alike were able to unlock different years, from 1961 to 2016, as they first entered the exhibition, by clicking on a digital screen. They were able to learn about the past and the present of robots, when they were invented and what action they performed at the time of their creation.

The exhibition’s second room displayed a gallery of robots used in real-life and in films, such as the Nu Man robot creation by Shaw Robotics, also known as the original Dalek builder, and the NS5 Robot head which was acquired in Japan, where it was part of the limited-edition DVD launch material. Another example on display was surrogate robot body parts, which were created for the production of the 2009 sci-fi thriller Surrogates.

The body parts can be seen as Bruce Willis and his partner investigate a surrogate lab. They are crafted out of intricately carved biscuit foam, circuitry and other electronic parts.

As visitors moved along, they entered inside an enlarged robot to learn all about its functions. The exhibition’s fourth room showcased what areas future machines will be used in, from 2019 onwards. They explored their operation in medicine, such as robotic nurses and assistants, which are currently being developed to help patients and the elderly to move from one place to another.

Other areas include entertainment, including show robots, services, like RoboCop, home assistance, space, astronomy, education and military. The possibilities were endless.

The exhibition’s last area displayed the future vision of cities on a large screen, with high towers and flying cars. It also allowed children to explore a VR machine, a robot training cell, future surgery, a cafebot, future engineering and the future on Mars.

An enlarged robot concluded the exhibition for visitor pictures.

The festival’s events span several programmes, under the main themes of Kids Activities, Cultural Programmes, Cultural Café, Kids' Creative Café, Social Media Café and Cookery Corner. SCRF 2018 also features a series of international theatrical performances like ‘Tuta and Monkey Cheetah’, and the ‘Island of Kids’ Area’ that combine education, fun and entertainment to highlight the values of honesty to young visitors.

A prime highlight of the festival this year is its first ever 3D Book Exhibition, featuring 250 pop-up books from the 3D Book Centre in Forli, Italy. The books have been handpicked by the exhibition curators to represent eight different periods of time. One of SCRF’s mainstays, the Sharjah Exhibition for Children’s Books Illustrations, is featuring 355 artworks by 104 illustrators from 32 countries this year.