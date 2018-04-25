SLC Unveils a Fresh New Look and Services for its Orchid Beauty Boutique

The boutique had an open day to celebrate the launch, during which the huge turnout of ladies were treated to a complimentary introduction of their new products, services and exclusive attractions.

The relaunch of OBB sees the entry of luxury beauty brand, Smith & Cult, in Sharjah, which will be an exclusive access point for the high-end beauty brand’s latest collections skin, eye and nail products in the emirate.

In addition to a revamped layout that allows visitors to enjoy high-end interiors, more space and premium comfort, the beauty boutique showcases unique new features in all its sections – from hair and make-up to personal grooming services, styling, beauty and wellness products, and more – aspects that have brought it up to being pitched against leading beauty salons for women in the UAE.

Ladies of Orchid Beauty Boutique will be greeted by its make-up artists and beauty advisors, specially trained staff who will be on hand not only to offer the services they opt for, but also be available to take up customers on one-to-one personalized beauty and wellness consultations, introducing them to the complete range of the latest beauty, hair care, nail and skin products that have been added to their portfolio.

With awards and certifications from institutions like Altera, Kerastase, Madi Salon, and other reputed beauty brands, the OBB staff represents one of the most specialised beauty and wellness teams in Sharjah and the UAE, exhibiting high-level expertise in a diverse array of treatments and services.

All beauty and grooming treatments will be delivered through new state-of-the-art technologies in an atmosphere of privacy and ultimate comfort that women need.

Alya Al Harmoudi, Head of Business Management at SLC said: “We have relaunched the Orchid Beauty Boutique as part of our continuous commitment to offering our members and guests everything they need, all under one roof, whilst preserving their wellbeing and privacy. This new space is more luxurious and inviting than ever; replete with the latest technologies, premium beauty products and services offered by a team of trained specialists. It’s a haven for every modern woman looking to take some time off to invest in herself.”

"The reopening of the boutique was celebrated as an open day to offer Sharjah and UAE’s community of women to spend their day taking a closer look at its new services and features, meet with the loyal customers and share their ideas and experiences in the world of beauty and wellness with each other. It was a great way of getting feedback on their first impressions of the revamped boutique, which is the Club’s most important asset. We exist to serve our community and, therefore, lay special emphasis on realising their aspirations from SLC.”

Established in 1982, Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC) is one of the unique facilities dedicated to advancing women. Designed to be a unique leisure and learning space, SLC boasts an array of world-class facilities and offers numerous high-end services, making it one of the best-of-its-kind facilities in the Middle East.

In keeping with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of SLC and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to expand the club and its services, 10 branches were established across the emirate’s eastern and central regions.

They are available in Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hosn, Wadi Al Helo, Al Dhaid, Al Batayeh, Mleiha, Al Hamriyah, Al Thamid and Al Madam. These clubs offer leisure, sports, social and cultural activities for women and children, in alignment with a clear and valued mission to providing various activities that cater to the needs of women and girls and help them develop their skills and talents and meet their aspirations.