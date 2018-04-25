Christine Tohme wins UNESCO Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture

UNESCO Direct-General Audrey Azoulay will preside the official award ceremony on May 15 in the French capital.

Christine Tohme of Lebanon is a cultural organiser and curator and founded the Lebanese Association for Plastic Arts (Ashkal Alwan) and was rewarded for her work in promoting an environment for intellectual initiatives across a broad range of disciplines, including writing, publishing, documentation and archives, research, debate and partnerships on a regional and international level.

Argentina's Association for Cinema Promotions and Cultural Diversity is an NGO that promotes Arab Culture in Latin America by organising film festivals and other cultural and audio-visual events and regional programmes.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture said that this award reflects the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah, with the encouragement, leadership and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to spread the science, knowledge and arts of the UAE and Arab civilization.