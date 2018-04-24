NMC sets up interactive booth at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2018

This participation aims to highlight the NMC’s role in the publishing sector, its support to the national publishing industry and Emirati writers, and its objective to preserve the national identity and cultural heritage of the UAE. The Council also seeks to identify the best international publishing models and practices at the exhibition, and explore ways to improve the quality of services provided by NMC to the sector.

The Council is set to participate in an interactive display that will feature many activities that promote the publishing sector, and highlight the country’s progress across all fields. Emirates News Agency (WAM) will also provide media support to the participating entities, shedding light on national success stories in the publishing industry locally and internationally.

NMC Director General Mansour Al Mansouri said: “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reflects the image of the UAE and its cultural heritage. Our capital is a major international centre for publishing and media content creation, and this exhibition conveys its message of moderation and tolerance to the world. Our participation in the exhibition aims to reiterates our commitment to continuously developing and improving the publishing sector in the UAE, to meet our country’s ambition and the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.”

“The rapid development witnessed by the publishing sector in the UAE reflects the maturity of the regulatory and legislative environment. In the last few years, we have issued a comprehensive body of regulations on media content and licenses, as well as an age classification system. Our goal is for this global platform to introduce the public to the NMC’s role in promoting the national media sector and improving it,” Al Mansouri added.

NMC Services During the Book Fair

The National Media Council will provide its services to the public at its booth, where a special corner was designated for receiving the requests. The Council will also provide advice regarding its services and procedures, given by “Happiness Consultants” present at the booth every day of the Fair.

NMC Workshops During the Exhibition

The NMC will be holding a number of events and workshops during the event, including: “How to Choose a Book for Your Child”, which educates parents and guardians on how best to select appropriate books for their children. The workshop will focus on children’s literature, the role of the age-classification system in the selection of appropriate books, and ways to promote reading among children.

The NMC will also hold a panel discussion with renowned Indian businessman Dr Ram Buxani to discuss his book “Taking the High Road”, which tells a realistic biography of a young Indian man who came to Dubai in the late 1950s and became a great businessman in the UAE and India. The book also tells the story of the rapid development that swept across Dubai and transformed the lives of the Emirati people. The panel will address the robust UAE-India relations, and feature important figures from the Indian community.

In addition to that, the Council will host a session entitled “The UAE Pioneers”, which sheds light on influential personalities from the UAE, who have contributed significantly to supporting the national culture.

The Council will also hold a workshop entitled “Publishing House: Step by Step” to discuss the most important challenges facing authors; the future of digital publishing; the challenges that digital publishing houses face; the benefits of digital publishing; and how to attract authors.

The NMC oversaw great developments within the local publishing industry in 2017, where the Council issued 25,083 circulation permits and 1,392 print permits. Furthermore, the Council processed more than 6 million applications and transactions pertaining to books and publications, which covered 4,459,545 books – consisting of 80,000 titles, i.e. 50 copies per title – as well as 1,760,698 brochures and catalogues, 123,906 visual and audio-visual works, 14,072 video games, 21,878 computer programmes, and 28 films. These numbers reflect the Council’s positive and essential role in promoting the media sector in general and publishing, in particular.