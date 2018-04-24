Arab World Institute wins 'Cultural Personality' of 2018

The unanimous decision of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s Scientific Committee and Board of Trustees came in recognition of the Institute’s role - since its establishment in 1980 - in promoting cooperation and cultural exchange between France and the Arab world, especially in terms of contributing to the advancement of the Arabic language and Arabic culture in France and Europe. Also, the mutual cooperation with Arab nations in science and technology, in addition to supporting Arab authors and scholars, and hosting numerous cultural events and seminars.

Marking the announcement, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, said, "The Sheikh Zayed Book Award has grown to be an embodiment of the vision of Abu Dhabi in fostering culture and creativity and promoting communication with the global community; this is reflected in the choice of the Arab World Institute as the most deserving entity to win this year’s title, in light of its leading role in founding the cultural Arab-European dialogue and promoting the cultural exchange between the two nations."

In turn, Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Secretary-General of Sheikh Zayed Book Award, said, "The legacy that the Arab World Institute enjoys, and its long list of contributions to the cultural communication between the Arab and European nations, establishes a strong foundation for it to win the title. And as this coincides with the Year of Zayed, we are extremely delighted and honoured to enroll the Institute in the Award’s hall of fame and wish it all the success in its pursuit in supporting Arabic culture."

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award recognises cultural achievements across one of the broadest and most diverse areas of any cultural awards internationally. The winner of the award will receive a prize of AED1,000,000, a gold medal bearing the Sheikh Zayed Book Award logo, and a certificate of merit, which will be presented at the award presentation ceremony to celebrate the winning achievements on 30th April, 2018 at Manarat Al Saadiyyat, Abu Dhabi.