Malavika Rajesh: My Father Spends all His Money Buying Me Books!

A Grade 9 student, Rajesh started writing when she was just 5 years old. She is fascinated by the works of Dan Brown, whose influenced is amply seen in her first book, a cybercrime mystery, Watch Out. She told the audience that through a series of adventures and thrilling mysteries in her novella she tries to convey to her readers, especially teenagers who use social media and the internet, the importance of cyber safety, and the need to reach out to parents for help when one sees oneself in any kind of cyber danger.

Across from Rajesh was Shahd Da’ana, the youngest writer of children’s theatrical texts in the Arab world, and Jordan’s youngest broadcaster for Zahra Radio and television. Her published shorty story, Lulu the Fish, is a heartwarming tale of a fish family who face several troubles due to increasing pollution levels in the sea.

“I believe we need to save the world in which we live in and protect our environment from the way it is being abused,” said Da’ana stressing on the urgent need of reversing the process of environmental degradation worldwide.

Both young panelists thanked their parents, and their schools, teachers and their friends for supporting them unconditionally in the pursuit of their dreams and encouraged their audience to get their hands on to as many books as possible if they aspired to write well one day.

“I buy a lot of books all the time, and my father never refuses to buy them for me. I think my father spends all his money buying me books!,” exclaimed Rajesh as she expressed her love for reading telling the audience how important it is to read if one wants to become a creative and a good quality writer.

Shahd has a keen interest in the field of robotics and science and spends a lot of time developing these interests, and Malavika is an aspiring journalist who loves to read, participate in public speaking competitions, is an ardent lover of Indian classic music, and maintains a daily online blog, Malavika Rajesh’s Written Wonders. She is currently working on her next book.

The 10th edition of the festival, which runs until April 28 at Expo Centre Sharjah and is themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.