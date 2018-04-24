Young Detectives at Work during SCRF 2018

They were led by two former Scotland Yard detectives who taught them how to look for clues and use science to identify a ‘dead body’.

“We’ve had a great response from the children who have taken part and we hope their experience can inspire them to one-day become detectives,” said Jenny Williams, director of the UK-based The Detective Project.

Schoolchildren were split into two groups and then challenged to find clues including fingerprints, a mobile phone, documents and other objects that can be used to investigate what happened.

The children were told how forensic scientists use DNA and dental records together with other clues to identify individuals, and got the chance to learn how to take their fingerprints and identify the differences between them.

The workshop at the Idea Incubator took place during the 10th edition of the festival, which runs until April 28 at Expo Centre Sharjah and is themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.

It is part of a series of workshops on a variety of topics running daily throughout the course of the festival.

The festival’s events span several programmes, under the main themes of Kids Activities, Cultural Programmes, Cultural Café, Kids' Creative Café, Social Media Café and Cookery Corner.

SCRF 2018 also features a series of international theatrical performances like ‘Tuta and Monkey Cheetah’, and the ‘Island of Kids’ Area’ that combine education, fun and entertainment to highlight the values of honesty to young visitors.

A prime highlight of the festival this year is its first ever 3D Book Exhibition, featuring 250 pop-up books from the 3D Book Centre in Forli, Italy.

The books have been handpicked by the exhibition curators to represent eight different periods of time. One of SCRF’s mainstays, the Sharjah Exhibition for Children’s Books Illustrations, is featuring 355 artworks by 104 illustrators from 32 countries this year.