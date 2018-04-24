SCRF 2018 Introduces Children to the Important Life Skill of Cooking

McDougall believes that the important life skill of knowing how to cook must be introduced to children in the early years of their lives, and her book, We Can Cook! Kids in the Kitchen, is packed with meticulously written step-by-step and easy-to-follow recipes of over 150 foods that can be made by children from 5 to 12 years of age.

“As well as writing recipes, I teach children to cook. My classes now are frequented by young people as old as 18. Cooking is a very important life skill, and moreover, it makes you experiment and be creative and have a lot of fun with new recipes and ingredients. Cooking is amazing!” said McDougall warming her crowds up to what lay ahead.

Sugar, butter, flour, eggs, and other ingredients started occupying the SCRF Live Cooking station, and she made the perps as interactive as possible.

And in what seemed like clockwork, each of the 40 children in attendance went up on stage to contribute to the process of cookie making. And in a matter of minutes, freshly baked cookies came out of the oven and PBJ sandwiched were constructed with generous amounts of both spread in between the fresh cookies.

The children were ecstatic to enjoy the fruit of their labour in the end. For many of these young chefs, this was their first experience cooking something in the kitchen, and when asked whether they’d like to do this more often, the response was a unanimous yes.

The 10th edition of the festival, which runs until April 28 at Expo Centre Sharjah and is themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.