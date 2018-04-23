FUNN launches ‘Promising Photographer’ Initiative

Through this initiative, launched during the 10th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah until April 28th under the theme ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away,’ FUNN aims to foster the artistic flair of promising young photographers and nurture their natural ability through a group of Emirati experts and professional trainers.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Emirates Photography society, the initiative titled ‘The Likes and Dislikes of Zayed’, will explore and support emerging local talents in the world of photography, who are tasked with applying the values of the founding father of the UAE, Shiekh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Starting from the festival, FUNN is organising a series of intensive workshops that will continue throughout the academic year 2018, until next year February 2019. The photographs taken by the participants will then be displayed at the 11th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival next year as an incentive for them to maintain their interest and further develop their skills.

Organised by FUNN in collaboration with the Emirates Photography Society, the workshops will teach children and young people, who the Ministry of Education will nominate from different schools, according to their experience, from basic to advanced.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and Director of Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival, said: “In keeping with our goals to support emerging artistic and media talent, it is imperative that we motivate our children through new and exciting initiatives and provide them with practical advice and professional guidance. ‘Promising Photographer’ will not only recognise and enhance the skills of young people who are already passionate about photography, it raises awareness and stirs the interest in even younger generations who will see the intrinsic beauty and rewards of quality photography.

“In choosing a subject matter which reflects Sheikh Zayed’s values of love, loyalty, tolerance and selflessness, the young artists will not only have to use their creative skills, imagination and technical knowledge, they will absorb the features and identity of the Emirati community.”

FUNN works to nurture a generation of creative artists in media and film and to promote new media work by children and young filmmakers of the UAE at international film festivals and conferences worldwide. Its larger goal is to foster talent through these local and international events to form a close-knit network of talented young people who can share their experiences and expertise on a global scale.