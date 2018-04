Taking place on 28th April 2018, at the Mirage City Cinema in Al Mureijah Square, Sharjah, the foundation has invited three locally based musicians to prepare original live sets, which they will perform simultaneously with a projected film.

This first edition of Re|sound features Walter Ruttmann’s 1927 film 'Berlin: Symphony of a Great City' alongside electronic experimental artists Astral LXXXII, Jo?o Menezes and Karim Sultan.

The event is free and open to the public.