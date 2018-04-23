Sharjah Heritage Days concludes in Al Nahwa

Organised by the Sharjah Heritage Institute from 08 Apr 2018 till 21 Apr 2018, the cultural festival located in the old heritage area in Sharjah and across a number of cities in the emirate of Sharjah.

The event makes us look back at the past with our children and recall the history of the ancestors and traditions that do not resemble our lives nowadays.

The final stop of the 15-day cultural event across the Emirate of Sharjah was in Al Nahwa of Khorfakkan.

At the conclusion of the event, which included several musical and artistic shows, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi honoured the participating and supporting institutions of the Sharjah Heritage Days, in the presence of several dignitaries and top officials.