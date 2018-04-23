Sharjah welcomes UK official on tour of historical sites

The UK Government Minister visited Sharjah Art Museum, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, and Sharjah Fort as part of his visit to the UAE to attend the Culture Summit 2018 event held in Abu Dhabi.

During the day-long visit Ellis was briefed on the cultural activities as a whole in Sharjah by Manal Ataya, Director-General of SMA, as well as specifically the work being carried out by the SMA to promote culture and the arts in the emirate.

The British politician’s tour at Sharjah Art Museum included viewing the permanent modern Arab art collection and the two currently running solo exhibitions by the artists Salah Al Murr and Mona Saudi.

His visit to the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation coincided with the ‘Beyond the Letter: Modern Arabic Calligraphy from the collection of Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia’ exhibition, which showcases beautiful works of contemporary calligraphy on show from the collection of the Malaysia’s art museum.

Ellis also viewed the permanent galleries of the museum and was very impressed with the vast collection of decorative art objects and in particular the science and technology gallery.

The British official discovered more about the emirate’s history during his visit to Sharjah Fort. Originally built in 1823, the fort is one of the most architecturally and historically important buildings in Sharjah and the UAE.

Ataya, said, "Mr. Ellis’ work puts him at the forefront of efforts to promote not only UK culture, but to encourage cross cultural dialogue and understanding. We were delighted that he included a trip to Sharjah as part of his itinerary to the UAE.

Ellis, said, "It was a pleasure to visit the Sharjah Museums Authority and learn about the dedicated work being carried out to bring art, culture and history to the people of Sharjah and the UAE.

"I congratulate His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for establishing Sharjah as an important destination for art and culture from the region and beyond."

As part of his visit to Sharjah, the British official also visited several other important organisations and departments in Sharjah.