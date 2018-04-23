Karl Newson leads youngsters through the storytelling and making process at SCRF 2018

Karl Newson initially read two of his short stories ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and ‘A Bear is a Bear (except when he’s not not)’ before encouraging the children to develop their own story.

They brainstormed a scenario and were taken through the creative process by choosing the location and plot for the story.

He rediscovered his love of books and stories following the birth of his two sons and would read to them regularly.

He then started to write as much as he could before becoming a published author in 2017.

The workshop at Cultural Lab 2 took place during the 10th edition of the festival, which runs until April 28 at Expo Centre Sharjah and is themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’. A range of panel discussions and workshops will run daily during the course of the festival.

The festival’s events span several programmes, under the main themes of Kids Activities, Cultural Programmes, Cultural Café, Kids' Creative Café, Social Media Café and Cookery Corner.

SCRF 2018 also features a series of international theatrical performances like ‘Tuta and Monkey Cheetah’, and the ‘Island of Kids’ Area’ that combine education, fun and entertainment to highlight the values of honesty to young visitors.