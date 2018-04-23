Children transform themselves through filmmaking at SCRF 2018

The hour-long Green Screen workshop was part of the 10th edition of the festival, themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.

Children, aged five and above, were given up to six different costumes to choose from before creating a scenario in front of a green screen. As instructors superimposed their image on the back of the green screen, the youngsters were able to see themselves in different situations on television.

From news reporters to fairytales and haunted houses, the children were able to dive into a magical world, in which they were the main actors.

Older youth were also told about cameras, different angles and the filmmaking industry. “Children are mesmerised by moving images and screens these days so we’re just explaining some of the magic,” said Chloe Gardner, owner and director of Kids Camera Action. “Whilst they can still be immersed in a beautiful story in a film, we’re giving them a few hints about how that magic happens.”