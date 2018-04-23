Kalimat Group to showcase new publications in ADIBF 2018

Kalimat’s participation is in line with its efforts to ensure an active presence at cultural forums, both locally and internationally, with the aim of introducing readers and the publishing community to its latest efforts and initiatives.

The group will unveil five most recent publications by Rewayat, a subsidiary of Kalimat Group specialised in publishing Arabic and translated fiction and non-fiction and a new publication by another KG imprint, Horouf, an educational imprint dedicated to creating printed books and smart applications for children. The group will also showcase publications of all its other imprints, including the award-winning Kalimat, Comics and Kalimat Quarto.

Rewayat’s publications, which include four international bestsellers and one originally written Arabic novel, are: This is How the Reader Spoke by Mohammed Hassan Al Marzouqi, and What We Talk about When We Talk about Love, originally written by Raymond Carver, and translated into Arabic by Sultan Faisal Al Rumaithi.

A true treat for readers of the Arabic language, the list of titles released will also feature translations of Dear Ijeawele and We Should All Be Feminists by internationally acclaimed author, Chimamanda Ngozi, translated by Lamis Bin Hafez. Michael Singer’s bestseller, The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Your Self translated by Heyam Abdul Hamid, has also been added to this illustrious list.

Horouf offers a specially-designed educational package that includes new and innovative educational programmes in Arabic language to enhance children’s learning capabilities.

Horouf’s new publications include Phonics, which contains a set of miscellaneous vocal exercises aimed to enable correct pronunciation letters in the Arabic alphabet. The book encompasses 448 exercises, with 16 exercises for each letter.

The book aims to enhance children’s Arabic learning by equipping schools with specialised educational tools. Phonics also features interesting exercises aimed at enabling children to use of short and long vowels correctly. This book, like all other Horouf publications and smart apps seek to establish an endearing relationship between children and their native language, and develop strong linguistic skills in reading, listening, speaking and writing.

Since its inception, ‘Kalimat’ Group has participated in 50 international book fairs worldwide, and distributed its publications in more than 16 countries and 3,000 schools. The group prides itself in publishing the highest-quality Arabic books, 30 of which have won prestigious Arab and international awards. With a portfolio of more than 400 Arabic titles, the giant Emirati publisher has collaborated with more than 120 authors and 100 illustrators from around the world, while 50 of its books were translated from Arabic into foreign languages so far.