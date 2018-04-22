The Best Science Lesson in Ages with Tim “Mr Science” Perkins at SCRF 2018

His edutainment curriculum is fast-paced and truly one of a kind – his infectious energy and enthusiasm had the children rapt in attention through the 60 minutes of his ‘Time Travel’ workshop, where they worked together on a cool hands-on ‘make it and take it’ science project.



It all came down to a skateboard, a humble sheet of paper and a pair of simple scissors; the only tools allowed at Perkin’s workshop to construct a wormhole that would enable time-space travel. Perkin’s hilarious stories and energetic stunts are the mainstay of his demonstrations, which seek to educate young leaners by tying together science principles, science history, current events and common sense.



He tried to explain how the passage of time feels different to different people. “My clock is not the same as your clock,” said Perkins explaining that it’s not only about the time but also the space.



During the workshop, Tim guided the young participants to cut out a massive hole in a single sheet of paper, and just like that they had their own wormholes. During the wormhole making process, he told the young scientists, “Good Science is like a cake recipe. If it is good, everyone is able to follow it.”



Tim is making science learning a no-brainer. If you do happen to pass by the festival in the coming week, do make sure you check the programme schedule and get into one of Perkin’s mad science classes.



The 10th edition of the festival, which runs until April 28 at Expo Centre Sharjah and is themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.



The festival’s events span several programmes, under the main themes of Kids Activities, Cultural Programmes, Cultural Café, Kids' Creative Café, Social Media Café and Cookery Corner. SCRF 2018 also features a series of international theatrical performances like ‘Tuta and Monkey Cheetah’, and the ‘Island of Kids’ Area’ that combine education, fun and entertainment to highlight the values of honesty to young visitors.